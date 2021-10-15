Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer Sells 9,730 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Andrew Hamer sold 2,379 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $15,582.45.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 18.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.