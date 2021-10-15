Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow Sells 2,319 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $14,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,815 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $24,988.25.

On Thursday, August 12th, Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $297,736.04.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. Analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,587,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 194,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.