Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNE. Danske cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:VNE opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.51.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

