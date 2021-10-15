Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vericity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vericity by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericity by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vericity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Vericity stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Vericity has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

