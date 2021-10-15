VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock Price Down 1%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) shares were down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 17,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 144,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The company has a market cap of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 39.12% and a negative net margin of 969.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VerifyMe by 10.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VerifyMe by 62.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VerifyMe in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VerifyMe by 90.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

