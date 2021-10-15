Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Verint Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verint Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 115.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 89,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRNT opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.