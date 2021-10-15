Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 87,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,570. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.