Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.20

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.20 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26.12 ($0.34). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.16 ($0.34), with a volume of 274,349 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.20.

About Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

