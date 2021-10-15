Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.51 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $31.46 million and approximately $327,172.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,405.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.03 or 0.06250262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.31 or 0.00309926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $633.01 or 0.01030861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00088725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.36 or 0.00438662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.00310395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.00282439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,228,872 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

