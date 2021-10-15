VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Cap Hits $73.69 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $73.69 million and $56,445.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00070805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00110195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.77 or 0.99756986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.28 or 0.06223684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002648 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,791,205 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

