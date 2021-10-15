Vesper (VSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.41 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Vesper has a total market cap of $40.41 million and $1.71 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $7.67 or 0.00012473 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vesper has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00072648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,488.46 or 1.00028772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.38 or 0.06219837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,270,894 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

