VestChain Price Down 78.7% Over Last Week (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One VestChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. VestChain has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $1.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VestChain has traded down 78.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00214855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain (VEST) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

