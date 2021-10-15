Viacoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $82,489.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $82,489.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.84 or 0.00305693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

