Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $11,911,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

