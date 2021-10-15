Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.21

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.21 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Several brokerages have commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 17.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 105,388 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $11,911,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.