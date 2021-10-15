VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL) Shares Up 1%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIL)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.64. 1,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.