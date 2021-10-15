VideoCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $80.77 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $80.77 million and approximately $147,425.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

