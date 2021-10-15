Vidya Price Tops $0.22 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. Vidya has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $109,565.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00207885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00093233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars.

