View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.29. View shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 519 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIEW shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

