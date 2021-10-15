ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.29. ViewRay shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 11,105 shares changing hands.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

