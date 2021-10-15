Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vimeo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million.

VMEO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

