Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vimeo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million.
Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.
