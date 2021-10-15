VIMworld Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. VIMworld has a market cap of $47.00 million and $88,068.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00071280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002495 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

