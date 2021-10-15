Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Down 46.0% in September

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:VNCE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,631. The company has a market cap of $104.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.62. Vince has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $13.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vince will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.66% of Vince worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

