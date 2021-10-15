Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. 92,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,461,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $28,491,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 29.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 278.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 116.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 806,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 433,744 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.