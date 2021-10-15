Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.43 million and $71.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

