Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.40

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.44. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 16,150 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

