Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPCE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

SPCE traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 538,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,122,314. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $86,506,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

