Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

