Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 45,900 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 75,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 699.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,056,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,257,000 after buying an additional 1,799,561 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 378,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

