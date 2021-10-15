Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Trading Up 6.3%

Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ)’s share price was up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.52. Approximately 14,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 17,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.15.

