Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.68. The company had a trading volume of 158,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,994. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average is $230.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.