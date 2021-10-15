Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visteon from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 68.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Visteon by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter.

VC opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.34. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

