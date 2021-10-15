VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,980 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,529,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in VMware by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,650 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in VMware by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VMware by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,025 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

