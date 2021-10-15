VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $152.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.20.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

