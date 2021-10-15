VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $5.17. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 38,689 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 181,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.