Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

VYGR opened at $4.40 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

