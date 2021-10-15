VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Stock Holdings Increased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $13,701,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $12,064,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $11,672,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $9,860,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $5,916,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPCBU stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.