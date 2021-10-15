VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) Shares Up 0.1%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.94. 11,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 104,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

