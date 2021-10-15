Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $9.11 or 0.00015118 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $172.93 million and $9.31 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00209674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00094053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

