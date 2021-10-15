WABnetwork 1-Day Volume Hits $272.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 116% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 126.6% against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $209,992.71 and $272.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00207885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00093233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

