Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Warburg Research lowered Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $184.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.28. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

