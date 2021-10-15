Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFU. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the second quarter worth $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

