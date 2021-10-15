Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.63

Shares of Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.63 and traded as high as C$24.20. Wajax shares last traded at C$23.34, with a volume of 60,934 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$502.53 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$446.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 2.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is 44.11%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.