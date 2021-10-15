Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.31.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.93. 580,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 881,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.