Wall Street Games Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00110561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.77 or 0.99948831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.41 or 0.06207055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

