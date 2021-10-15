Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001473 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $177.62 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.49 or 0.00384786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00034232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,777,478 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

