Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $25.67 million and approximately $554,037.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00070724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00109807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00071516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,713.69 or 1.00123709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.16 or 0.06204275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.