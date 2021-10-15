Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wayfair in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.57.

W stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.27.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,130 shares of company stock worth $2,349,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

