Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the September 15th total of 152,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $131,076,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $93,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Weatherford International has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

