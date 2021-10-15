Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the September 15th total of 152,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $131,076,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $93,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Weatherford International has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32.
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
