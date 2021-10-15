WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Update

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBSI opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. WebSafety has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About WebSafety

WebSafety, Inc engages in the provision of Internet software applications and services. It allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child’s mobile device. Its features include web browsing, app installations, text messages, social media, block screen time, track location, real-time alerts, and parent dashboard.

